Posten's Funeral Home
59 E Lincoln Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
(732) 291-0010
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Posten's Funeral Home
59 E Lincoln Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Posten's Funeral Home
59 E Lincoln Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
Middletown - Daniel F. McGowan, of Middletown, NJ, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was 77 years old.

Daniel played soccer throughout High School and continued as a Coach and Referee for Middletown Township Soccer for many years.

He was an avid card player and enjoyed poker and black jack. In his downtime, he enjoyed the outdoors and loved fishing. Daniel served his country in the Army as a Radio Operator. He was a loving and devoted father and husband.

He was pre-deceased by his wife, Christine McGowan in 2011, and by his 2 sisters, Geraldine and Patricia. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Alison and John Perruso; his son, Daniel and his fiancé, Rachele; and his two sisters, Jacqueline and Barbara.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 4pm-7pm at Posten's Funeral Home, 59 East Lincoln Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10am at the Funeral Home, followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 23, 2019
