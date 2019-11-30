|
|
Rev. Daniel G. Chadwick
Lakewood - Rev. Daniel G. Chadwick, 85, of Lakewood, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Born and raised in Point Pleasant, he was a graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School. He moved to Brick in 1962 and has lived in Lakewood since 2003.
Dan served as pastor of the First Assembly of God Church, Point Pleasant, for many years until his retirement and he also worked for Bell Labs, Holmdel. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and was a member of The Allenwood Church.
Surviving are his beloved wife of nearly sixty-four years, Ruth (Anderson) Chadwick; two sons, Timothy P. Chadwick and his wife, Carol of Toms River and Steven D. Chadwick and his wife, Julie of Brick; and daughter, Lisa A. Boone and her husband, Doug of Brick. Also surviving are his brother, Gary Chadwick and his wife, Carol; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Melanie, Heather, Daniel, Matthew, and Michael and his wife, Donna; and four great-grandchildren, Kyla, Jacob, Jack, and Haylie. He was predeceased by his parents, Earl and Elizabeth Chadwick.
Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m., Wednesday, December 4 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road, where at 7 p.m., a service will be held. At 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 5 interment will take place at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to either Gideon's International www.gideons.org, Compassion International www.compassion.com, or to The s Project . For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019