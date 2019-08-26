Services
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
(732) 364-6808
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church
935 Bennetts Mills Road
Jackson Twp, NJ
View Map
Resources
Daniel Gordon Dittman Obituary
Daniel Gordon Dittman

Brick - Daniel Gordon Dittman, 58 of Brick went home to God on Saturday August 24, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Montclair, he grew up in West Orange and was a N.J. resident all of his life. He resided in Brick for the past 10 years.

Daniel was predeceased by his mother Mary (Sharkey) Dittman. He is survived by his father Gordon Dittman of Beaufort, SC, his brothers Thomas Dittman of Kenya and John Dittman of Beaufort, SC, his sisters Sally Moona and her husband Caesar of Beaufort, SC, Patricia Riegler and her husband Lou of Oxford, NJ and Diane Foley and her husband Kurt of Two Rivers, WI and nieces and nephews Donnie, Monique(Nicholas), Thomas, Marshall, Meghan, Spencer(Brooke), Mark, Lisa(Tim) and grandnephew Nicholas.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank Betty Zambricki who visited Danny every week and whom Danny loved very much. The family would like to thank the staff of Community Options who took such wonderful, loving care of Danny.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 9:30am to 10:30am at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. His funeral liturgy will follow at 11:00am at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ. A private cremation will follow.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 26, 2019
