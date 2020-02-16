|
|
Daniel Hinlicky "ELVIS"
Port Monmouth - Daniel B Hinlicky, "Elvis", 92, of Port Monmouth, NJ, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare Jersey Shore Center in Eatontown. He was born on February 16, 1927 in Newark, NJ and lived in Port Monmouth for 46 years. Daniel proudly served his country in the U.S Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked at Lily Tulip for 17 years and then worked at Riverview Medical Center as a Housekeeping Supervisor for ten years. He loved sports and was a fixture at many of the local sporting events at the Middletown Schools. Danny was an avid Yankee and Giants fan. You could usually find Danny walking all around town. Above all things he was a devoted father. The family would like to thank Genesis Health Care for their excellent care and compassion during Daniel's illness.
Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Rena and Frank Meade; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Dina Hinlicky; stepdaughter, Beverly Wloch; grandchildren, Daniel Meade and his wife Karen; Heather Meade and her fiance Conor Dempsey; Alex Hinlicky, and great-grandson, Chase Meade.
Daniel was preceded in death by his wife Angelina Hinlicky; parents, Joseph and Maria Hinlicky; brothers, Ludwig, Julius, Joe, and John Hinlicky, and sister, Edna Smith.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday February 18, 2020 from 1-5 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for 3:30 pm during visitation at the funeral home.
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020