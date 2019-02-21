Services
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lanoka Harbor Volunteer Fire House
2 Warren Avenue
Lanoka Harbor, NJ
Daniel Inglis Obituary
Daniel Inglis

Summerton - Daniel James Inglis, age 53 of Summerton, South Carolina passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at his daughter's home in Brick. He was born and raised in Toms River moving to Lanoka Harbor in 1988 before moving to South Carolina. Daniel was a Life Member of the Lanoka Harbor Fire Company. He was a huge Giants Fan.

Daniel was predeceased by his sister Donna and his son Daniel. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Lynn (nee Fitzgerald), his daughters Jessica Coyle and Rachel Inglis, his parents James and Ethal Inglis, his grandmother Ethal Horvath, three grandchildren; Killian, Lucas and Charlotte, his brothers Donald Inglis and Robert Inglis and four nephews; Christopher, Nicholas, Hunter and Robert. Daniel is also survived by his dog Sophee along with many loving family and friends.

A Memorial Gathering will be offered on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2-4pm at the Lanoka Harbor Volunteer Fire House, 2 Warren Avenue, Lanoka Harbor, NJ. In lieu of Flowers donations can be made to , 2310 Route 34, Suite D, Manasquan, NJ 08736 in Daniel's Memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 21, 2019
