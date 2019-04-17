Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
6:15 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Ballance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. Ballance


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel J. Ballance Obituary
Daniel J. Ballance

Manahawkin - Daniel J. Ballance, 76 of Manahawkin, passed away Monday, April 15, 2018 at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ. Born in Jersey City. Daniel was the co-owner of Ocean's One Inc., Manahawkin, NJ before his retirement in 2017. He is survived by his loving wife, Genevieve (Vernuccio); daughter, Danielle; son, Michael; and his precious granddaughter Dannielynn, who meant the world to him. Visitation will be held, Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 3 pm - 7pm at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Road, Toms River, NJ. Funeral Service will begin at 6:15 pm. Cremation will be Private. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now