Daniel J. Ballance
Manahawkin - Daniel J. Ballance, 76 of Manahawkin, passed away Monday, April 15, 2018 at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ. Born in Jersey City. Daniel was the co-owner of Ocean's One Inc., Manahawkin, NJ before his retirement in 2017. He is survived by his loving wife, Genevieve (Vernuccio); daughter, Danielle; son, Michael; and his precious granddaughter Dannielynn, who meant the world to him. Visitation will be held, Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 3 pm - 7pm at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Road, Toms River, NJ. Funeral Service will begin at 6:15 pm. Cremation will be Private. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 17, 2019