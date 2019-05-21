Services
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0808
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
Daniel J. Belenski Obituary
Daniel J. Belenski

Freehold - Daniel J. Belenski, 56, of Freehold passed away peacefully at home on Saturday May 15, 2019 following a long-time illness. Born in Perth Amboy, Daniel had resided in Freehold for seven years. He was an HVAC engineer and a proud member of International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 68.

He was predeceased by his wife Dawn in 2017; his parents John and Evelyn Belenski; and his brother David. He is survived by his step-children Stephanie Travers and Timothy Garrett; his grandson Logan Travers; as well as his twin sister Pamela Belenski; brother, Wayne Hansen; mother in law, Judy Baillie; and sister in law, Cheri Plamondon.

Friends and family are invited to gather at Freeman Funeral Home, 47 E. Main Street, Freehold on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will take place during viewing hours. Interment will be private.

For directions, or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 21, 2019
