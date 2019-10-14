Services
Whiting - Daniel J. Vandermast, 76, of Whiting, passed away on October 11, 2019. Born in Passaic, he grew up in East Paterson (now Elmwood Park), and lived also in Garfield, Clifton, and Passaic Park before moving to Whiting. For 31 years he worked for Bendix, Allied, Allied-Signal and Honeywell at their Teterboro plant, mostly as a draftsman and documentation specialist. He was beloved by family, friends and neighbors for his cheerful and generous spirit, his unique sense of humor, and his thoughtfulness and willingness to help others. Survivors include his son Matthew; his first cousins, George and Peter Pragid, and their families; and the families of his late first wife Diane and his late second wife Norma. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 1-3 PM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd Whiting, NJ 08759. Condolences can be sent to: carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
