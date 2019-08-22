|
Daniel John Casey
Mays Landing - Casey, Daniel John, 59, of Mays Landing, passed away on August 19, 2019. Daniel grew up in Edison, NJ. In high school he played football, basketball, and baseball. He was voted Best Athlete, and went on to be drafted by Oakland Athletics. He then moved to Florida where he received a Masters Degree from the University of Central Florida. For 15 years he worked at Lockheed Martin in Orlando, FL. In 1996 Daniel moved to Mays Landing and in 1997 started a career at the Federal Aviation Administration, which lasted for 15 years.
He is predeceased by his father Joseph Casey (deceased 1994), mother Eileen Casey (deceased 2003), and brother Joseph Casey (deceased 1985). Daniel is survived by his sisters Patricia Casey and Catherine Casey-Gratto (husband Gary Gratto); fraternal twin brother James Casey; and niece Georgie Gratto.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 23 from 6-8 PM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 8 PM.
(Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 22, 2019