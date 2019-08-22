Services
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
(609) 625-2324
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
8:00 PM
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Casey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel John Casey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel John Casey Obituary
Daniel John Casey

Mays Landing - Casey, Daniel John, 59, of Mays Landing, passed away on August 19, 2019. Daniel grew up in Edison, NJ. In high school he played football, basketball, and baseball. He was voted Best Athlete, and went on to be drafted by Oakland Athletics. He then moved to Florida where he received a Masters Degree from the University of Central Florida. For 15 years he worked at Lockheed Martin in Orlando, FL. In 1996 Daniel moved to Mays Landing and in 1997 started a career at the Federal Aviation Administration, which lasted for 15 years.

He is predeceased by his father Joseph Casey (deceased 1994), mother Eileen Casey (deceased 2003), and brother Joseph Casey (deceased 1985). Daniel is survived by his sisters Patricia Casey and Catherine Casey-Gratto (husband Gary Gratto); fraternal twin brother James Casey; and niece Georgie Gratto.

A viewing will be held on Friday, August 23 from 6-8 PM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 8 PM.

(Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now