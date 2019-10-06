|
|
Daniel (Jack) Joseph Leonard, III
Daniel (Jack) Joseph Leonard III passed away on 9/30/19 at 85. Dan was born in Elizabeth to his parents Eloise Hassfeld & Daniel J. Leonard II and grandparents Ada & Charles Hassfeld. He was happily married for 58 years to his beautiful wife, Lillian with 3 children, Daniel, Elizabeth, Nancy and spouses Roswitha and Seth; 5 grandchildren, Joseph, Leigh, Danielle, Zak and Ian; and 5 great-grandchildren, Paityn, Skyler, Raelynn, Parker, and Kamryn. Our family would like to recognize Lynn Silverman who was a loving friend to our father after our mother's passing. Dan graduated St. Benedicts and studied business at St. Vincent College. He had a successful career in lumber sales. He was a life long tennis player known for his formidable spin winning his 1st tournament at 13. You could find him on the courts every day with his friends at Four Seasons in Lakewood and in Siesta Key. He will be remembered for his quick wit, sarcasm and dry sense of humor. He was a Yankees and Giants fan and loved dining out, dancing, reading, our mother's cooking and especially desserts - he always said "I never discriminate against any desserts!"
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019