Daniel Joseph Woska, Sr.
Brick - Daniel Joseph Woska, Sr., age 63, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home in Brick. Born and raised in Yonkers, New York. Daniel has resided in Brick for the last 33 years.
Mr. Woska worked as a civil engineer most recently for CCA Civil in Morristown.
Daniel was a very active member of his community and his church. He was a communicant of Visitation RC Church in Brick where he was a church school teacher for 33 years. He served on the Brick Township Board of Education for many years.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 43 years Sandy; his sons, Daniel Joseph Jr., Kevin Michael, Eric Christopher and Justin Robert; his daughter, Breanna Elizabeth; his brothers, Robert, David and Joseph; his sister, Carol Reynolds; his two granddaughters and seven grandsons.
Family will receive visitors on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, April 27th at 9:30 a.m. at Church of the Visitation, Brick. Cremation is private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 25, 2019