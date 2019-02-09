|
Daniel Kelleher
formerly of Middletown - Daniel Kelleher ("Danny") of Philadelphia PA., passed away February 1, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 16, 2019 at the John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown, NJ from 1 to 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army or The . For the full obituary, more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019