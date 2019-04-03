|
|
Daniel Michael McGee, P.E.
Farmingdale - Daniel Michael McGee P.E., 91, of Farmingdale, NJ passed away on March 31, 2019 surrounded by his wife and family.
Dan was born in Palisades Park, NJ. After graduating from Leona High School, he attended Montclair Academy. He then served two years in the U.S. Marine Corps in the Night Fighter Squadron 531 and was honorably discharged. Taking advantage of the G.I. Bill, he attended and graduated from Villanova University earning a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering.
Dan worked for Howard, Needles, Tammen and Bergendoff in New York City. During his tenure, he worked on many projects involving major highways and bridges, including the NJ Turnpike and Miami, FL airport. After eight years, Dan was recruited by the White House where he served two years as part of a team developing the Interstate Highway System under the direction of the Eisenhower administration.
Having completed his government service, Dan found employment with the American Institute of Steel Construction and he subsequently transferred to the American Iron and Steel Institute where he remained for 30 years, improving building codes and standards across the United States. Highly regarded as an expert in his field, Dan was honored with awards from the AISI Committee on Construction and Standards, the International Code Council, the New England Code Association, and the Building Officials and Codes Administration. He was also the recipient of the 1977 Building Officials and Code Administrators International Walker S. Lee Award. In 1989, the Eastern States Building Officials Federation Conference & School was dedicated in his honor.
After retiring from AISI, Dan continued to utilize his experience consulting for several companies including the Louisiana Lumber Company, Julius Blum and Company, Avalon Bay, and the Metal Building Association.
Dan is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ann E. McGee, daughter, Danelle Craig and her husband, Tim of Brentwood, TN, daughter, Maureen Baez and her husband, Cesar of Fair Haven, NJ, and son, Darrell McGee and his wife, Diane of Brick, NJ; as well as six granddaughters, Allison, D'Arcy, Sofia, Caitlyn, Elena and Lara. Dan's cherished cat, Toby, will especially miss him.
Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his 11:00 AM Funeral Mass on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 31 Asbury Road, Farmingdale, NJ 07727. Entombment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dan's name may be made to the Associated Humane Societies, 2960 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724 or the , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 3, 2019