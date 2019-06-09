|
Daniel Paul Washington
Jackson Twp. - DANIEL PAUL WASHINGTON, 51, of Jackson Twp., NJ passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Ocean Medical Center, Brick Twp., NJ. He was born in Lakewood Twp., NJ, and resided in Jackson Twp., all of his life.
Daniel was most recently employed by Lakewood Twp. Public Works as a truck driver. Prior to that, he was employed by Saker Shop Rite for 10 years, and South Jersey Printing for 15 years.
He was a communicant of The Church of St. Veronica, Howell Twp., NJ.
Daniel loved Atlantic City, he was an avid vacationer, and an avid Superman fan.
He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Patricia Washington; and by his brothers, Charles Washington and William Washington. He is survived by his brothers, Joseph Washington, Michael Washington, and Stephen Washington; his sisters, Patricia Washington and her long-time companion, Wayne Calleja, Carol Washington, and Jane Dukett and her husband, Paul; his nephews, Tyler, Wayne, Travis, and Chad; and by his nieces, Katie and Raychell.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 4-8 PM, with his funeral service at 7:00 PM, on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Daniel's memory to Knights of Columbus #6201, Race for Life, 401 Bartley Road, Jackson Twp., NJ, and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 9, 2019