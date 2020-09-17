Daniel S. Behr
Old Bridge - Daniel S. Behr, age 25, passed away Monday September 14, 2020 as a result of a motorcycle accident. Born at JFK Medical Center in Edison he had resided in Matawan before moving to Old Bridge 1 year ago. Daniel was employed as a Technician for Reliabotics in New Brunswick for the past 6 years. Daniel served his country for 4 years in the U.S. Army, a member of the Matawan EMT Squad and was a communicant of Saint Clements R.C. Church in Matawan.
He is predeceased by his father Steven Behr in 2018 and his maternal grandfather William Fig in 2012. Surviving are his mother Kathleen Fig Behr, his sister Lindsey Behr and her boyfriend Michael Figurelli, his maternal grandmother Maureen Fig, his paternal grandparents Richard & Beverly Behr and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Monday 9am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin followed by a 10am mass at Saint Clements R. C . Church in Matawan with private cremation to follow. Calling hours at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, will be Sunday 2pm to 6pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bayshore EMS.
Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 100 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum number of guests possible.
