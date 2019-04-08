|
Rev. Daniel S. Immordino
Middletown - Rev. Daniel Salvatore Immordino, 88, of Middletown, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on April 6, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Middletown, NJ the last 21 years. He served in the United States Army as a Private First Class and Acting Chaplain. An electrician by trade, he became a teacher and Assistant Principal in the NYC Public School System as well as pastor of the Christian Church of Canarsie. After moving to New Jersey, he served as Visitation Pastor at New Monmouth Baptist Church and Regional Presbyter for the IFCA.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Mary Immordino, daughter, Marie (Mario) Misciagna; two sons, Richard (Hyun-Ah) Immordino, and John (Holly) Immordino; grandchildren, Jonathan and Nicholas Misciagna, Danielle (Daniel) Ott, Dante and Ariela Immordino; brother Vincent (Catherine); and sister-in-law, Beatrice Blondo.
Daniel was preceded in death by his son, Daniel John Immordino, in 2012.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at New Monmouth Baptist Church, 4 Cherry Tree Farm Road, Middletown. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown, NJ.
For more information, to send condolences, or for directions please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 8, 2019