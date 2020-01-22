|
Daniel S. Popovitch
Point Pleasant - Daniel S. Popovitch, 77, of Point Pleasant passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Born in Perth Amboy to the late Frederick and Anna (nee Mazanoski) Popovitch, he lived in Point Pleasant for most of his life.
Mr. Popovitch worked as an attorney and with his late brother founded Popovitch and Popovitch, Point Pleasant. He was a graduate of Saint Rose High School, Belmar, Saint Peter's College, Jersey City, and Seton Hall University of Law, Newark.
Dan was a long time member of the Point Pleasant Borough Rotary and was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow. He also loved to fish.
He was predeceased by his brother, Frederick E. Popovitch, Sr.
Surviving are his beloved wife of nearly fifty-three years, Mary (nee Garigliano) Popovitch; and four children, Daniel Popovitch and wife, Cathiann of Brick, Ellen McNeil and husband, Steven of Summit, David Popovitch of Incline Village, NV, and Amanda Popovitch of Denver, CO. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Ainsley, Alexandra, Peyton, Simone, and Daniel; his nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Memorial visitation will be from Noon - 4 p.m., Saturday, January 25 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road, where at 3 p.m. a prayer service will be held.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to Saint Jude Children's Hospital, For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020