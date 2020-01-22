Services
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Popovitch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel S. Popovitch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel S. Popovitch Obituary
Daniel S. Popovitch

Point Pleasant - Daniel S. Popovitch, 77, of Point Pleasant passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Born in Perth Amboy to the late Frederick and Anna (nee Mazanoski) Popovitch, he lived in Point Pleasant for most of his life.

Mr. Popovitch worked as an attorney and with his late brother founded Popovitch and Popovitch, Point Pleasant. He was a graduate of Saint Rose High School, Belmar, Saint Peter's College, Jersey City, and Seton Hall University of Law, Newark.

Dan was a long time member of the Point Pleasant Borough Rotary and was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow. He also loved to fish.

He was predeceased by his brother, Frederick E. Popovitch, Sr.

Surviving are his beloved wife of nearly fifty-three years, Mary (nee Garigliano) Popovitch; and four children, Daniel Popovitch and wife, Cathiann of Brick, Ellen McNeil and husband, Steven of Summit, David Popovitch of Incline Village, NV, and Amanda Popovitch of Denver, CO. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Ainsley, Alexandra, Peyton, Simone, and Daniel; his nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Memorial visitation will be from Noon - 4 p.m., Saturday, January 25 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road, where at 3 p.m. a prayer service will be held.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to Saint Jude Children's Hospital, For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -