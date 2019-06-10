|
|
Daniel "Dapp" Sutphin
Spring Lake Heights - Daniel "Dapp" Sutphin born, July 27, 1930, in Spring Lake Heights, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his cherished family. Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Anna "Chubby", his beloved children, Frank (wife Tammi), John, Georgianna (husband Michael Algor), Stephen and Robert (wife Marlo), "Frankie, Johnny, Gigi, Stevie and Robert". He is survived by his grandchildren; Francesca (Greg), Daniel (Aly), Gianna, Sommer, Alena, Kadiee (Mary), Michael (Tiffany), Taylor (Samantha), Robert and Holly. He also had beloved great-grand children; Michael, Matthew and Madison (on the way). Predeceased by his beloved mother, Cecilia Allwell, brother, Frank Sutphin, sisters; Edna Carson, Lucille "Tootie" Palmer, and his twin sister, Louise "Teetsie" Fabiano and his many beloved nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Danny served honorably five years with Company C, 644th Tank Battalion 50th Armored Division in the National Guard. He also served four and a half years with the Seabees Mobile Construction Battalion No. 2 in the Navy, and two years with the Seabees Reserves, Perth Amboy, with an honorable discharge.
He semi-retired in 1995 from T.H. Hughes and Gannon Plumbing & Heating, Ocean Grove. He was a master mechanic of all trades, could fix anything and always working. Ever ready to lend a hand to someone in need, whether to fix a boiler, air-conditioner etc. He often said, "No one should go without heat" often leaving his family in the middle of the night to ensure the warmth and safety of others.
Danny was raised and spent all of his life in the shore town of Bradley Beach. He was a volunteer fireman in the Bradley Beach Fire Department starting in 1960 and was active until 1995. He is an exempt member of the Bradley Beach Fire Department, during that time he held the offices of; Lieutenant and Captain in Bradley Beach Engine Company #3 and he was also an honorary member of the Unexcelled Fire Company Station #4 Fire District 1 Neptune, NJ where he served from 2005-2019.
He was the director of the Eatontown Royales, Junior Drum and Bugle Corp. during the 70s and 80s. He had a love for children and he found it very important to mentor them. To ensure their participation he chaperoned, fed and drove the bus to pick of many of its members. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all. The world was a better place with him in it.
Visitation will be held June 11,2019 from 2pm-8pm at Francioni , Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home , 1200 10th Ave, Neptune . A 10am mass will be held June 12, 2019 at Church of the Ascension-Parish of St. Teresa of Calcutta 501 Brinley Ave. Bradley Beach. In lieu of flowers please donate to The , P.O.Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 10, 2019