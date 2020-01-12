|
Daniel T. Kane
Daniel T. Kane, of Naples, FL and Red Bank, NJ died on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was 76 years old. Dan lived a great life which began in Brooklyn, NY in 1943. He was the child of George and Catherine (Ross) and brother to George, William, Kathryn and Judy. He attended Trinity High School and St. Francis College. As a child he suffered an eye injury that left him partially blind. Undeterred by the injury, he played sports and developed a love of rock'n roll music (AKA "50's music"). He loved baseball and the Dodgers until they left Brooklyn and aspired to be Jerry West on the court.
Dan's life was forever blessed when he met the love of his life, Mary Ann Mullahy, at the Camelot Inn in Brooklyn. After 2 years of courtship they wed on November 21, 1970 and nearly 50 years later they remained best friends and partners. They had 4 children, Daniel, Kevin, Nancy and Kerianne. The family has grown to include Margaret, Amanda, Jon, and Tom and grandchildren Bridget, Cathleen, Brendan, J.D., Donovan, Mary Cate, Bette, Grace and Reagan.
Dan started his career as a teacher in Bensonhurst, and later worked in human resources where he negotiated with labor unions. He bought their first family home in Brooklyn by working nights as a bartender at Crockett's. In the early 1980's his work relocated him to Dallas, TX where he became an avid Cowboys fan and developed a life-long love of golf. He moved with his family to Delaware and Dallas once again before settling in Middletown, NJ. He became an entrepreneur in his 40's when he started MSR, a building services company. When he was in his 50's, he and Mary Ann built their dream retirement home on the 15th fairway of the Vineyards golf course in Naples, Florida. The house was designed around a custom bar, where Dan loved mixing drinks for his friends and telling jokes.
A perfect day for Dan was having breakfast with "Mare" while reading the New York Post, golfing with his friends "The Nooners", hosting happy hour at his own 19th hole, and grilling dinner for his family. Dan lived a lot of perfect days like this.
There will be a visitation 2:00 - 4:00 pm & 7:00pm - 9:00 pm on Tuesday January 14th and Wednesday January 15th at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. A Mass of Christian of Burial will be held on Thursday January 16th 10 AM at St. James R.C. Church in Red Bank. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Asbury Park Music Foundation 621 Lake Ave. Asbury Park, N.J. 07712
Please visit Daniel's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020