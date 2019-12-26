Services
Crabiel Park West Funeral Chapel
239 LIVINGSTON AVENUE
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 828-2332
Daniel Todd Shem-Tov Obituary
Daniel Todd Shem-Tov

Lakewood - Daniel Todd Shem-Tov, 40, of Lakewood passed away on December 23, 2019 at the Community Medical Center, Toms river, NJ. Born in New Brunswick, Daniel resided in Howell Township most of his life.

A graduate of Howell Township High School in 1996, He also graduated from Montclair State University with a degree in Criminal Justice. Daniel was a self employed pharmaceutical salesman for many years.

A diehard Miami Dolphin and New York Yankees fan, Daniel enjoyed working out and was extremely devoted to his family.

Son of Noriel and Sheila (Rosenthal) Shem-Tov, he is also survived by his brother, Elliot, his sisters, Melissa DeMaio and Amanda Shem-Tov and his niece, Julianna DeMaio.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick. Interment will follow in the Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
