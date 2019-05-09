|
Daniel W. Fisher
- - Daniel W. Fisher passed away May 5th, 2019. Danny is survived by his parents, Jack and Denise, his two brothers Jack and Kevin, and his two nephews Justin and Nash. Daniel is survived by his Aunt Colleen, nine uncles and an enormous number of cousins.
For a moment all the world was right. How could we have known we'd ever say good bye. Rest in peace now Danny. A gathering will be held Saturday, May 11th at 2:00 PM at the Lacey Elks.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 9, 2019