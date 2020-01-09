|
|
Daniel Watson
Neptune - Daniel Leroy Watson, 53 of Neptune, passed away on January 1, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. He was a long-term butcher in the Jersey Shore area. He was predeceased by beloved family members. He leaves to cherish his memory: his mother Ann F. Watson; wife Regin M. Watson; Three daughters Tavonna, Daniella and Danasia; and one son Najeek; as well as a host of relatives and friends. A viewing will be held at on Saturday January 11, 2020 at Ely Funeral Home from 9am to 10am with a funeral service to follow at 10am at Ely Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Neptune Biddy Basketball.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Jan. 9, 2020