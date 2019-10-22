|
|
Daniel William Fuchs
Valrico, FL - On Oct. 18th, 2019, Daniel William Fuchs, age 66 went to be with his Lord. He was surrounded by his wife, daughters and grandson.
Dan was a native of New Jersey for 50 years before retiring to Valrico, FL in 2005.
Dan was an avid fisherman, and dedicated Giants fan!
He left behind his wife of 36 years, Elaine Manhattan Fuchs, his daughters Diane Fuchs 36 and Donna-Lynn Fuchs 29, all of Valrico, FL.
Daniel loved and adored his 7 year old grandson Daniel Joseph Fuchs.
Daniel was predeceased by his father the late Herbert Fuchs and brother in-law Dominick Busico.
Daniel is survived by his mother Mary Fuchs of Barnegat, NJ, his sisters, Linda Sanacore of Califon, NJ and her husband John, Carol Zarrillo of Barnegat, NJ and her husband Frank, and Donna Buscio, also of Barnegat.
He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Kathleen Vinglas of Stewartsville, NJ, Wendy Theurer and her husband Rich of Hampton, NJ and his brother-in-law Andrew Manhattan of Stewartsville, NJ.
Daniel is survived by many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.
He will be deeply missed.
God's Speed and Go Blue Dan.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019