Darlene A. Stoneham
Eatontown - Darlene A Stoneham (Dobrowolski), 72, of Eatontown, went to fly high with the angels and many loved ones in heaven, on Friday April 17, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch. Darlene grew up in Eatontown and although she had a difficult childhood, she had an angel to rely on here on earth, her beloved Helen Britton (2019) "not from the highway", who was her saving grace that she loved very much. She met her husband on a blind date, to attend the Eatontown Fire Dept softball dinner in August of 1966. On their second date in September of 1966 at Tom and Jackie's wedding, Charlie proposed. At the age of 19yrs, in October 1967, they were married. Of course, instead of a typical champagne toast, Manhattans were had by all. Darlene worked hard from the time she was a teenager but began her 44-year career with Patock Construction, Tinton Falls in 1976, of whom she considered her second family. Over the years at Patock she cherished the many work-related friends and families she met, especially her relationship with the Patock family. Mom loved to travel and lay on the beach (pool). Her family and friends were her world and she showed her love for them in many ways, but especially by hosting dinner parties to show off her favorite hobby, cooking. She was an amazing cook (better than any restaurant).
She is predeceased her husband Charles (2013), her parents John Dobrowolski Sr (1997), Doris Britton Dobrowolski (1987), and her brother Richard (2010). She is survived by her daughter Shannon and her husband Anthony "Bubba" Gaetano and their three girls Danielle D, Isabella, and Angelina, who were her life and she spoiled them unconditionally. She is also survived by her loving brothers, John Jr, Jeffrey, Robert, James and his wife Ellie, and her sister Donna Liddick and her husband Max, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mom was the strongest women I have ever met. Even with all her struggles, she never let anyone know she was in pain and always persevered, one of a kind who will be deeply missed. Darlene did not want the hoopla of a large wake and funeral when she died, so she will be getting her way with a private service. A celebration of her life will be at a later date, complete with a Manhattan Fountain. For online condolences please visit her memorial website at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com.
