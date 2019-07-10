|
|
Darlene Luposello
Brick Twp. - Darlene Luposello, age 73, of Brick Twp., passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. She was born in Neptune and lived there before moving to Brick in 1993. Darlene retired in 2008 from the Pro Shop at the Spring Meadow Golf Course in Wall Twp. and prior to that, was a hairdresser for many years. She was a member of the Spring Meadow Women's Golf Association and St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Point Pleasant Beach. Darlene and Angela enjoyed traveling to casinos around the country and the Bahamas and enjoyed all the perks the casinos had to offer. She is predeceased by her parents, Elmer & Patricia Kochel, and her sister, Gail Ochoa. Darlene is survived by her wife, Angela Levinos Moeller; her daughter, who was her pride and joy, Lisa Marie Luposello Pickell of Brick; her granddaughters, Alexis and Marisa of Brick; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert & Kibbie Kochel of Reno, NV and Daryl &Kendra Kochel of Boise, ID; her mother-in-law, Doris Levinos of Brick; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sally & Bill Laird of Toms River and Jo-ann & Douglas Greenstein of Anthem, AZ and a host of nieces and nephews. You are my forever. Loved you then, love you still, always have and always will. Arrangements are under the care of Ocean County Cremation Service, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 10, 2019