Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Greenville Hotel
Bay Hea, NJ
Darnice Genarro Obituary
Mantoloking - Darnice Genarro of Mantoloking New Jersey passed away on Friday, January 18 at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in NY City after a short battle with cancer. She was 71.

Darnice was a woman of conviction, rich with passion and full of compassion for others. She enjoyed simple pleasures and surrounded herself with a tight circle of people for whom she cared deeply. Although the diagnoses came suddenly and her life ended way too quickly, her memory remains, and the impact of her life will be felt for a very long time.

Predeceased by her parents Tom and Virginia and her sister Karen, Darnice is survived by her husband Bill Rodman, her brother Thomas and wife Linda, their two sons Jason and TJ, plus nephews Sal and Tommy. At her request, there was no funeral service. However, a celebration of her life is being held by family and friends on Saturday May 25th at the Greenville Hotel in Bay Head, NJ with a ceremony from 11:30am - 1pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 23, 2019
