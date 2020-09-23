Darren Craig Coles
Long Branch - Darren Craig Coles, 55 of Long Branch, transitioned from his earthy existence to his heavenly home on Tuesday September 8, 2020 surrounded by his family and friends. Darren grew up in Long Branch briefly living in other areas such as Little Ferry and Baltimore, MD. He served in the National Guard then worked as a driver for Western beef for 17 years. Darren had a compassionate nature and strong love for his family. He was a man of service and faith who loved the Lord and was known as someone you could always count on. Visitation will be Saturday September 26th from 10 am until the time of funeral service at 11 am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment will be private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
