Darryl H. Popper
Leonardo - Darryl H. Popper, 55, of Leonardo, passed away at his home on March 8, 2020. Darryl was born in Fayetteville, NC, to Stephen and Carole (Worden) Popper. He was a graduate of Red Bank Regional High School. After High School, Darryl proudly served in the US Army before returning to the Shore area. He was an avid golfer and fisherman.
Darryl is predeceased by his twin brother Christopher Worden Popper. He is survived by his parents; his children Andrew, Harry; Jack and Stephanie MV Popper; his step-son Jake Hubbard; his brother Charles Popper; his sister Renee Koursaris, her husband Zack and their children Stefanos and Eleni; his sister-in-law Suzanne Popper and his two nephews Carson Worden Popper and Ryan Popper.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 10 am to 11 am, with a service at 11 am, at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank. Interment will be private in the Family plot at Fair View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Jesus Fellowship Calvary Chapel, 46 Leonard Ave, Leonardo, NJ 07737 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020