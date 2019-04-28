|
Darryl Rice Sr.
Perth Amboy - Darryl Rice Sr., 62 of Perth Amboy, NJ passed away on April 19, 2019. Visitation will be 10 am Tuesday, April 30 until the funeral service at 11 am at Second Baptist Church, 205 Atlantic St., Keyport. Interment will follow at Forest Green Cemetery, Morganville. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019