Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
205 Atlantic St
Keyport, NJ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
205 Atlantic St
Keyport, NJ
Perth Amboy - Darryl Rice Sr., 62 of Perth Amboy, NJ passed away on April 19, 2019. Visitation will be 10 am Tuesday, April 30 until the funeral service at 11 am at Second Baptist Church, 205 Atlantic St., Keyport. Interment will follow at Forest Green Cemetery, Morganville. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019
