Daryl B. Marsala
Jackson Twp. - Daryl B. Marsala, 78, of Jackson Twp., NJ passed away at home on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was born in Hackensack, NJ, had resided in Hillsdale, NJ before settling in Jackson Twp. 56 years ago.
A dedicated educator, Daryl worked for the Jackson Twp. Board of Education, last serving at the Switlik Elementary School, as a Guidance Counselor and Teacher for over 25 years before retiring.
She was an avid quilter and was active in various quilting organizations. In addition, Daryl loved animals, especially cats, and was a conscious environmentalist.
Daryl was predeceased by her parents, Edwin and A. Barbara Dwyer. She is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Robert "Bob" Marsala; her daughter, Barbara Pavia and her husband, Joseph of Jackson Twp.; her son, John Marsala and his wife, Gia of Robbinsville; and by her grandchildren, Christian Marsala and Megan Marsala.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 1-4 PM followed with her funeral service at 4 PM at The George S. Hassler Funeral Home, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Daryl's memory to the ASPCA, 424 East 92nd St, New York, NY 10128 www.aspce.org or the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 Twenty-Fourth St NW, PO Box 97180, Washington, DC 20090-7180 www.worldwildlife.org or to American Rivers, 1101 14th St. NW, Suite 1400, Washington, DC 20005 www.americanrivers.org and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 24, 2019