West Long Branch and Point Pleasant Beach - Daryl Mae Day, 78, long-time resident of West Long Branch and Point Pleasant Beach, passed away Sunday, February 24 of Alzheimer's disease.



Born in Long Branch, she spent most of her life on the Jersey shore, but eventually moved to Austin, Texas, to be near her daughter, Danielle Cotey.



Daryl was a private person who devoted much of her energy towards raising her three children, Michael Panis, Danielle Cotey, and Ryan Panis. As they grew up, she went back to school, receiving a Master of Social Work from Rutgers University. She practiced psychotherapy at Bayshore Community Hospital for approximately ten years, after which she discovered a new passion. She and her husband Thomas Day began raising Yorkshire Terriers, at one point having as many as six dogs.



Daryl is survived by her brother Barret Binder; her husband Thomas; her children Michael, Danielle, and Ryan; Michael's wife Kathleen Finn; Danielle's husband Paul Cotey; and Danielle and Paul's children Patrick and Kate Cotey. She is also survived by her former husband Theodore and his wife Nydia Panis, both of whom, in Daryl's time of sickness, have been there to care for her.



A service will be held Wednesday, February 27th at 1:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch followed by the burial at Brothers of Israel Cemetery, West Long Branch.