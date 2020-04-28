|
David A. Dahrouge
On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, David Dahrouge, devoted husband, loving father, teacher and coach passed away at the age of 91.
Dave was born on February 6, 1929 in Asbury Park, NJ to Rosalie Dahrouge Costanzo (née Pezzella) and David Dahrouge Sr. He graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1948 and attended the University of Notre Dame where he received a degree in Physical Education in 1952. He earned his Master's Degree from Rutgers University in 1956.
Dave married Marie Schicitano in August 1955 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Trenton, NJ. They settled in Ocean Township, NJ where they raised 5 children together.
Passionate about Education and Sports, Dave taught in the Ocean Township Schools for 50 years. He coached numerous sports, including a state championship basketball team. In 1965, he opened the newly built Ocean Township High School where he served as its first athletic director, taught physical education, and instructed generations of new drivers. Each summer for 50 years, Dave also taught swimming to countless young people at Seashore Day Camp. Fulfilling a life-long dream, Dave served as an athletic trainer for the last 20 years of his career mentoring many future medical and sport professionals and coming to be affectionately known as "Doc."
Dave was preceded in death by his mother, Rosalie, and his father, David. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marie; his children, David (Debra), Donna, Debbie (Chuck), Dan, and Diana (Joe); his grandchildren, Dillon, Danielle (Mackenzie), Nicole, Olivia, Samantha (Matthew), and Joseph; and his half-siblings Raymond (Michelle) and Linda.
A memorial is planned for a future date. Memorial donations may be made in in Dave's memory to at . Online condolences may be expressed through www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020