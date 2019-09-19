|
|
David A. Maffei
Point Pleasant - David A. Maffei, age 60, of Point Pleasant Borough, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at home surrounded by his friends and family. Born and raised in Perth Amboy, the family also had a second home in Metedeconk. David received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration from Rutgers University. He served as Legislative Aid to Assemblyman George J. Otlowski Sr. from 1985 until 1991. David served various appointments in the City of Perth Amboy. After having moved to Point Pleasant, he began working for the Borough as Municipal Administrator in 1991. He became certified as a Municipal Finance Officer and as a Registered Municipal Clerk. In January 1995, he was appointed by the Mayor and Council of Point Pleasant as the Borough's Municipal Clerk. David became tenured in that position in 1998 and continued as a Municipal Clerk and Municipal Administrator until his retirement in 2015.
David enjoyed spending time by the beach and spent his life traveling with family and friends. David still followed Rutgers football and always looked forwards to attending games. Those close to David will remember him as the most generous, witty, and kind-hearted man.
David is survived by his nephew Jeffrey Johnson and his wife Megan, and his niece Jaclyn Johnson all of Point Pleasant Borough; his nephew Joseph Johnson of Lacey; and his Godson Trey Decker of Brick.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 2PM to 4PM and 7PM to 9PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88, Brick. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 9 am on Saturday at St. Martha's RC Church, Point Pleasant. Cremation will be private. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 19, 2019