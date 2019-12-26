|
David A. Yancis
Long Branch - David A. Yancis, 59, of Long Branch passed away at home on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Born in Long Branch he was a lifelong resident. He worked in Customer Service for several different companies. David will be remembered most for "Having a Heart of Gold".
He is survived by his wife of 30 years Iris Yancis, eleven children, fifteen grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and his siblings Joann Fiore, Lisa James, Vicki Garabrant, Harriet Fragale and Michael Yancis.
In lieu of flowers donations in David's memory to GOFUNDME.COM, "Dave's funeral cost" would be greatly appreciated.
A visitation will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Home, 415 Broadway, Long Branch on Sunday, December 29th from 2:00 to 4:00pm. Interment will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019