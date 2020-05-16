David "Dave" Alan Hershey



David "Dave" Alan Hershey, a musician and lifelong resident of central New Jersey, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 60. David is predeceased by his father, Alan Hershey, who passed away in February of this year. He is survived by his mother, Anne Hershey; his daughter, Kristina Hershey and her wife Chelsea Hershey; his son James Hershey and his wife Lisa Hershey; his brother Steve Hershey and his wife Laurie Rose; and his girlfriend Jill Kimber. The family takes great comfort in knowing that Dave's father, Alan, was waiting to welcome his son into the Kingdom of Heaven.



Born on August 3, 1959, David was raised in Tinton Falls, NJ with his parents and younger brother. Growing up, Dave could always be found jamming with his brother, Steve, and a group of friends. He was fixture of Freehold Music Center for over 30 years. Dave is remembered by his children as a great dad who always made up games to play, loved Harry Potter, and was never happier than when he was in Disney. In more recent years, Dave enjoyed sharing his life with his girlfriend Jill.



There will be a formal service for Dave in Virginia for immediately family. A musical celebration of Dave's life will take place in New Jersey when lockdown restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that people perform random acts of kindness in Dave's honor, and share on his Facebook page, which has been memorialized.









