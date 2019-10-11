|
|
David Alexander Brown
Point Pleasant - David Alexander Brown passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Dave was the beloved husband of LouAnn, with whom he had just celebrated their 30th anniversary, and father to Janet, who was his absolute pride and joy. Dave was born on April 29, 1958 to Richard Brooks Brown Sr. and Janet Flint Brown. He grew up in Interlaken alongside his two brothers Sandy and Rick and his sister Pam. He spent his summers as a lifeguard at Allenhurst Beach Club and was a standout athlete at Asbury Park High School.
Dave spent some time at Lafayette College and traveling throughout Europe before finding his place behind the stick. He was a well-known bartender along the Jersey Shore, including a 20+ year career at Rod's in Sea Girt where he forged close relationships with staff and regular customers alike.
Dave and LouAnn were married in 1989 and moved to Point Peasant, where they happily lived for over 28 years. Their home was always one of warmth and welcome. Dave loved his daughter fiercely and was her biggest fan throughout her athletic career. He was the lovable Uncle Dave to his kin and beyond, and especially to his niece Kelly, and her daughter, Angelina. Dave exuded charisma and amiableness and was a friend to nearly everyone he met. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
David is survived by his wife LouAnn; his daughter Janet, Asbury Park, his brothers Sandy Brown, Esq. and his wife Joan, West Allenhurst, Richard Brown Jr. and his wife Christine, Fairfield, CT, his sister Pamela Brown Kimble and her husband James Kimble, Long Branch, and his brother-in-law Anthony Tomaini, Oceanview, DE. He is also survived by a wonderful array of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Dave's life will take place on Monday, October 14 from 4pm - 7pm at Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Ave., Asbury Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the NJ Sharing Network online at www.NJSharingNetwork.org/Contribute or via mail at NJ Sharing Network, Attn: Foundation, 691 Central Ave., New Providence, NJ 07974.
For condoleences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019