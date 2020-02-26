|
David Allen Friedmann
Freehold - David Allen Friedmann, 63, of Freehold, died February 20 of respiratory failure. Mr. Friedmann was born in Ridgewood, N.J., to Olive M. Friedmann and Dr. Gustav Friedmann, both of whom are deceased. Mr. Friedmann is survived by his two sisters, Mary Anne Easley and Doris Waldman, both of Massachusetts, and his Oriskany House family, including Lisa Truszkowski and his other wonderful Allies caregivers and beloved housemates.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020