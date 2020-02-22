|
|
David Asay
Jackson - David Asay, 46, of Jackson passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. David was a construction worker. Born in Toms River, he moved to Jackson 2 years ago. David was a great guy. He loved fishing, hunting quad-riding and being outdoors. David is survived by his parents Edward Jr. & Sharon Asay of AL, 2 brothers Wayne Asay of NC, Edward of GA, his sister Dawn Breitenbach of Toms River, 2 sons Devin of Howell, Logan of Jackson, and many nieces and nephews. Services are private. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020