|
|
David Barth
Frisco, TX - David Sandford Barth, 80, of Frisco, TX, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Trained as an electrician, David prided himself as a fixer of most anything, builder of tables, his son's basement, and most important, relationships with his beloved wife, sons and grandchildren and extended family and friends.
Born January 7, 1939, in the Bronx, NY, he attended Public School 80 middle school, and DeWitt Clinton High School. He grew up playing stickball, driving the car he was supposed to share with his sister, and working in his family bakery in the Mosholu Parkway neighborhood.
He attended City College of New York and was a member of the Air National Guard. In 1965, he met Helene Goldfine, his future wife, at a dude ranch by the pool in Rhinebeck, NY. They wed in 1967, and were proud parents of Adam, born in 1968, and Michael born in 1970.
David worked in various consulting capacities in data processing. As a family, they lived in Teaneck, New Jersey until 1978 before moving to Marlboro, NJ. They remained there until relocating to be closer to family in Frisco, TX in 2009. Later in his life, he dabbled in blacksmithing and worked as a handyman at senior communities. His basements and garage overflowed with tools, and he was always happy working on a project.
Among his great joys were his two trips to Italy and hearty meals at restaurants in New York and Boston. But if given the choice, he would always pick a meal around the kitchen table with his grandchildren celebrating a family occasion. His family will greatly miss his big heart, honesty and questionable jokes.
David is survived by Helene, his loving and devoted wife of 52 years; brother Larry; son Adam and his partner Jennifer Wilford; son Michael and his wife Shari; brother-in-law Irwin Goldberg; grandchildren Molly, Zoe, Jonah, Hannah and Maddy; nieces Elise Bass, Rachel Magrini, Jessica Goldberg, Erica Barth, and Joanne Curry. David was predeceased by his parents Louis and Mildred and sister Annette Barth, and sisters-in-law Arlene Barth and Gail Goldberg.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 12, 2019