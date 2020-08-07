1/1
David Brian Sapp
1960 - 2020
David Brian Sapp

Neptune - 1960-2020

David Brian Sapp, of Neptune, passed away on July 26,2020 at home. He was 60 years old.

David was predeceased by his parents, Maida and Willard Sapp, and his brother Stephan Sapp.

Surviving are David's four siblings, Theodore A. Sapp ( wife Carol Sapp of Oletha , Kansas; Elaine T. Brandimarte of Columbia, South Carolina; Carol A. Hardwick ( husband Peter Hardwick of Bladenboro, North Carolina; Teresa A. Fernandez of Sacramento, California, and a host of nieces, nephews, and many great nieces and nephews. David was loved much by his family. He will be missed and thought of often.

David was born and raised in Neptune, New Jersey. He met his longtime girlfriend, and the love of his life, Maime Burrus, they were together for 45 years.

Most of his friends and family called him Dave. Dave had a good sense of humor, a hardy laugh, was a caring, happy, generous, hardworking man, a big music enthusiast, he especially enjoyed The BOSS. David will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved him.

Funeral services are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
