David C. Bonham
Point Pleasant - David C. Bonham, 69, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019.
Born in Jonesville, VA to the late Houston and Hazel Bonham, he grew up in Rockville and Gaithersburg, MD and has lived in Point Pleasant for over thirty years.
Dave worked in construction for most of his life and retired from Coastal Group Home Builders, Colts Neck. He was a United States Marine Corps Vietnam War veteran. He was in the Second Battalion, 3rd Marines, served two tours of duty, and was awarded the Purple Heart.
Dave enjoyed fishing and being an amateur weatherman. He was loved by everyone he met and knew how to make people laugh.
He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Adams and brothers, Paul and Ben Bonham.
Surviving are his beloved wife of nearly thirty-six years, Kathleen (Knapp) Bonham and daughter, Kristine McLachlan and her husband, Brandon of Brick. Also surviving are his sisters, Ann Banks, Lilia Presley, Jeanna Kovich, and Bonnie Eskenazi.
Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 29 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road, where at 6 p.m. a service will be held. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to the Disabled American Veterans www.dav.org
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 27, 2019