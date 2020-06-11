David Cassone



David Cassone, 65, of Farmingdale, New Jersey, passed away on April 25, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. He had a hard-fought battle with COVID-19. David was born on February 16, 1955 in Locust, New Jersey. He was a Union Electrician with I.B.E.W. Local 400. David was a long time resident of Locust and later settled in Farmingdale. He graduated in 1973 from Middletown High School North. David was a skilled hunter, fisherman, boater, surfer, scuba diver, and clammer. He loved the great outdoors and nature. David and his father Sam loved going crabbing and clamming in the local Navesink River. He always had the biggest smile on his face and was known as a kind and gentle giant.



David was followed in death by his wife Nancy Pasenkoff Cassone in May of 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Salvatore and Agnes Cassone (nee Kraus). David is survived by his beloved daughter Sydney Elana Cassone. He is survived by his three sisters, Patricia DeBow, Diane Dunham and Carolyn Keegan. David is survived by one brother-in-law Joseph Keegan, and five nieces and nephews, Noel and Matthew DeBow, Jonathan and Christopher Keegan and Lauren Ashley Dunham. He also leaves behind many loved relatives, friends, co-workers at I.B.E.W Local 400, and his best friend Hans Hampel. David will be dearly missed by all. He was a wonderful father, husband, son, brother, and friend to many.



Due to the COVID-19 restrictions at the time of his death, a virtual wake was held. Private burial at the cemetery was permitted with immediate family and a priest.



On June 5, 2020 Governor Phil Murphy, along with David's I.B.E.W Local 400 Union, paid a tribute to David, his wife Nancy and their surviving 19-year- old daughter Sydney. It was held during a live news briefing, which can be viewed on YouTube.



A Roman Catholic Mass and celebration of David's life will be held at a later date to be announced once churches are reopened.









