David Coffin
David Coffin

Lakewood - David Rhodes Coffin, age 61, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his home. Born in Point Pleasant, David resided in Brick before moving to Lakewood 3 years ago. Prior to his retirement, he was a Utility Technician for East Windsor MUA. David was a loving husband, father, and brother. He was a special friend who would always go out of his way for anyone who needed help, at any given time. He cherished time with his grandchildren and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Laura; sons, David Coffin and his wife, Jessica of Brick, and Robert Coffin of Lanoka Harbor; brothers, John Coffin and his wife, Nancy and Bill Coffin and his wife, Elizabeth; sisters, Holly Harris and her husband, Jim of Point Pleasant Beach, and Heidi Brower of Whiting; grandchildren, David John and Mariella Rose and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Memorial service will take place at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. Committal will be private. To send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneral.com. **Due to Covid 19 executive orders there are capacity limitations and masks and social distancing are mandatory.




Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
OCT
20
Memorial service
03:30 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
