David Crozer
Beachwood - David Crozer, 53, of Beachwood, died on August 2, 2019 after long illness. Born in Laramie Wyoming, he lived many places before settling to Toms River. Mr. Crozer was employed with the Ocean County Buildings and Grounds Department of Toms River with 30 years of service. David loved football and baseball and was an avid Eagles and Yankee fan. He was predeceased by his father E. Allen Crozer and by his brother Timothy Crozer.
Surviving are; his mother Kathryn Crozer; two sisters'; Elizabeth Barnard and Margaret Lipscome and her husband Louis; also, several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday, Aug. 6th, from 1pm to 4pm at the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. Funeral Wednesday, 8:30am at the funeral home before celebrating a 9:30am Funeral Mass in St. Barnabas Church, Bayville. Burial will follow to Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019