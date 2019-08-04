Services
Mastapeter Funeral Homes, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
732-269-3100
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mastapeter Funeral Homes, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
8:30 AM
Mastapeter Funeral Homes, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Barnabas Church
Bayville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Crozer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Crozer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Crozer Obituary
David Crozer

Beachwood - David Crozer, 53, of Beachwood, died on August 2, 2019 after long illness. Born in Laramie Wyoming, he lived many places before settling to Toms River. Mr. Crozer was employed with the Ocean County Buildings and Grounds Department of Toms River with 30 years of service. David loved football and baseball and was an avid Eagles and Yankee fan. He was predeceased by his father E. Allen Crozer and by his brother Timothy Crozer.

Surviving are; his mother Kathryn Crozer; two sisters'; Elizabeth Barnard and Margaret Lipscome and her husband Louis; also, several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be Tuesday, Aug. 6th, from 1pm to 4pm at the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. Funeral Wednesday, 8:30am at the funeral home before celebrating a 9:30am Funeral Mass in St. Barnabas Church, Bayville. Burial will follow to Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now