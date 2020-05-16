David Cura
Lincroft - It is with heartfelt sadness the world lost a beloved Father, Son, Brother, Uncle, friend, peer and teammate, David Cura. David passed away Sunday, May 10th beginning his journey to a more peaceful place. David fought a valiant battle against a rare fungal disease which led to multiple years of complications. He is a true example of strength, perseverance and dedication. David's courage will forever be an inspiration to those who knew him. "The quality of a person's life is in direct proportion to their commitment to excellence, regardless of their chosen field of endeavor. "
David was a dedicated family person who treasured his family and friends. David is survived by his Mother, Son, Sister and Brother. David treasured time with his son; they spent countless hours working on a vast number of "DYI projects", skiing and being outdoors. David's dedication to his family was best exemplified in his dedication to his charity work supporting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. After losing his father to Leukemia, he spent endless hours coaching a "Team in Training" raising donations and inspiring his team members to complete gurgling memorial bike rides to help find a cure.
David was a true athlete. In his free time and in addition to his charitable bike rides he was a marathon runner, a skier, a participating in multiple triathlons and loved car racing, NASCAR, Formula one and Indy car. The "need for speed" ran in his blood. David was dedicated, always willing to push himself to the limit. His spirit and enthusiasm were infectious to those around him. David's smile would inspire others and will be greatly missed.
David, born in the Bronx earned two degrees; a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Computer Science & Mathematics. David joined AT&T, Bell Labs in the late 1980's. He had a tremendous career as a Computer Scientist specializing in Software Architecture, Development and Engineering. David mastered many skills and led "leading edge technology" transforming AT&T's network and operations. In the latter portion of his career David was focused on Cyber Security earning many US government-based certifications. After a robust career of 33 years, David will be missed by his AT&T family of friends and co-workers.
The world needs NOW MORE THAN EVER the spirit of David. He was humble, kind and extremely gentle. David never spoke of his accomplishments, he just did them. The world is truly a lesser place without David, and he will be sorely missed. For all David was and for everything he did, we thank you, we love you. "RIDE ON" to your next peaceful journey.
All services are private at this time. Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank, NJ has been entrusted with the arrangements. In the spirit of David's dedication to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, a memorial donation fund has been established for those who would like to contribute there are 3 methods to do so, please visit www.thompsonmemorial.net for further donation instructions.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020.