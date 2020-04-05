|
|
David Edward Brett
David Edward Brett, 53, died unexpectedly on April 1st 2020 at Centra State Medical Center. He was born January 1, 1967 Bronx NY, the son of Edward and Mary Brett. He moved to Hazlet NJ in 1974. David graduated from Raritan HS, Hazlet NJ. He attended the University of North Carolina. He ultimately obtained a degree in Criminal Justice from Brookdale Community College. He served as a police dispatcher at the Middletown Police Department before he entered the Police Academy. He started his service as a police officer at the Hazlet Township Police Department in 1990. He rose through the ranks and retired as a Police Lieutenant. David was a part of a team that the department deployed to respond to the 9-11 recovery efforts. Throughout his career he served as the supervisor of the K-9 Unit, Field Training Coordinator and the Department Training Officer. He also taught new recruits at the Monmouth County Police Academy for many years. He retired in 2014.
David and Debbie celebrated 20 years of marriage. They have 2 sons Liam and Christian. David was a member of the New Jersey Honor Legion, the Garden State Law Enforcement Officers, the Retired Officers of New Jersey State PBA and the Local Order of Hibernians. David was an avid soccer fan and player during his years at Raritan HS. He became a coach for several youth teams in Hazlet NJ. He also enjoyed golf which led to the establishment of the 2010 Glen Hourihan Annual Golf Classic at Hazlet Township Police Department. Proceeds were awarded to local children in need.
David was kind, compassionate, thoughtful and loyal. He always spoke of his sons with pride and joy. He was a devoted husband and a loving father. He cherished his family and his many friends. He is survived by his wife Debbie, their sons Liam and Christian, his parents Edward and Mary Brett, his sisters Melissa and Anita Brett, his niece Brianna, his aunts Nan Garvin and Teresa Monaco, his cousins Justin, Eric, Danny and Melonie, his mother in law Maria Ramkissoon, brother in laws Matthew Ramkissoon and Terrence (Terry) Ramkissoon, his wife Jennifer and their children Patrick and Timothy, sister in laws Michelle Schuetz, her husband Eric Schuetz and their children Kyle and Keira, Myriam Ramkissoon and Dipchand Seenath and their children Gabriel, Divya and Rajiv as well as many family members and friends in both Ireland and Trinidad.
David you will always be remembered with love, devotion and affection in our hearts and minds. May you now rest peacefully.
Those who wish to remember David in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the s Project or the Hazlet PBA.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Peppler Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020