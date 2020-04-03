|
David Edward Landers, M.D.
A Doctor Among Doctors
David Edward Landers, M.D., died peacefully in his sleep on April 2, 2020. He was 94 years old.
An obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr. Landers was beloved by many during his fifty-year career at Teaneck's Holy Name Hospital. He served as Chief of the Division of Obstetrics and Gynecology and later served on the Hospital's Board of Directors. Dr. Landers was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons as well as the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. In 1997, Dr. Landers received Holy Name's first Spirit of Healing Award for distinguished service as a dedicated physician and humanitarian. During his professional career, Dr. Landers is estimated to have delivered over 9,000 babies. He was considered by his colleagues as a "Doctor Among Doctors" for his compassion, humility, and dedication to his patients and community.
A graduate of Georgetown University and its Medical School (1948), Dr. Landers completed his obstetrics residency at New York University Hospital and St. Clare's Hospital. He served his internship at Gorgas Hospital in the Panama Canal Zone, known for its work in tropical diseases. During the Korean War he became a flight surgeon in the U.S. Air Force and was assigned to Ecuador in 1955 to teach its aviators the aspects of medicine in flight, retiring with the rank of Captain.
His long practice of medicine started as a country doctor making house calls in the hills of Kentucky. After retiring from his active practice in Teaneck in 1995, he continued to offer his medical talent to women in low income countries around the world. As a volunteer with Catholic Medical Missions, Helping Hands, and Esperanza, his travels took him to India, Brazil, and Napal teaching medical students while providing care for local patients. In Central America he and a team of doctors and nurses provided life-changing assistance to those in need. Quite often, the trips required volunteers - and patients - to make great sacrifices to reach the designated access point.
A Teaneck resident for over 50 years, he was known to many for his love of backyard touch football, and his loyalty to the New York Giants, Mets, and Knicks. He held onto his Giants tickets for over for over fifty years and was inducted into their Ticket Holder Hall of Fame. Dr. Landers was an accomplished tennis player, nationally ranked in his 80s, and played into his 90s. He was a longtime member of the Oritani Field Club in Hackensack and the Bay Head Yacht Club. Spending time with friends and family on the tennis courts was among his great joys.
Dr. Landers was born in Providence, RI, on September 15, 1925, and grew up in Spring Lake, a graduate of Asbury Park High School. In those days, the Spring Lake Bath and Tennis Club was the site of numerous tournaments and being a ball boy there left an imprint on the 14-year-old. Years later he met his future wife Patsy Daversa in his hometown on a blind date. She died in 1985. Dr. Landers is survived by their six children and their spouses, Dr. David B. Landers (Gina DeGregorio), Dr. Cassie Landers, EdD, MPH, Jenny Barish (Dr. Robert Barish), Timothy Landers (Jenny O'Brien), Amy Meininger (Chris Meininger), and Thomas Landers (Susan Husted), nineteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, his sister Peggy Rao and brother-in-law Jagadish, his sister-in-law Mary Landers, and his friend, Jean Cebulski. His brother John in California predeceased him by six weeks at the age of 91.
A celebration of his life will be held in the near future.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020