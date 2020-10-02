1/1
David H. Baumeister
David H. Baumeister

Point Pleasant - David H. Baumeister of Point Pleasant Borough, NJ, just eight days shy of his 91st birthday and surrounded by his loved ones, went to join his heavenly family on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 after a short illness. He was born on October 8th, 1929 in Jersey City, NJ as the youngest son of Edwin and Elizabeth Baumeister. He moved to Bay Head, NJ when he was 16 years old, and eventually settled in Point Pleasant Borough. He graduated from Point Pleasant Beach High School in 1947. He was predeceased by his parents, brother and two sisters, as well as his youngest son, Gary Baumeister.

David leaves behind his adored wife of seventy years, Joan L. Troy Baumeister. He is also survived by his children: Shirley Burke and her husband Bradley, David H. Baumeister, Jr. and his wife Janet, Catherine Jasaitis and her husband Raymond, and Cynthia Todd and her husband Ross. He was blessed with nine grandchildren: Christopher, Jason, and Shawn Burke, Meghan Keffer, David Harry Baumeister III (Harry), and Rachel, Kevin, Ryan, and Kyle Jasaitis; two great-grandchildren: Haulden and Maddox Burke; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was an intensely loyal and honest man and had a friendly smile for everyone he met. He built and ran Dave's Mobil Service Gas Station in Point Pleasant Borough until he retired in 1992. When he wasn't running his business, his hobbies included fishing, bowling and reading. His gentle, generous and loving nature will always be remembered by all who were blessed to know him.

At 11 a.m., Saturday, October 3 a graveside service and interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Route 35 and Old Bridge Road, Brielle. (Facial coverings are required) In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to the Point Boro First Aid/EMS Squad www.squad35.org For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
