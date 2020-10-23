David Helsing
Tinton Falls - David Helsing, 78, of Tinton Falls passed away on October 19, surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness.
Born in Worcester, MA, he grew up in Auburn. Active in his church and scouting, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow. After graduating from Auburn High School, he started college at Worcester Polytech Institute and then served in the U.S. Army where he spent time in Korea. While stationed at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, he met the love of his life, Marie. After the Army, he completed his B.S. in Electrical Engineering at New Mexico State University and his M.S. at Purdue University.
He joined Bell Labs in Holmdel, NJ in 1968 as a system engineer where he was promoted to DMTS (Distinguished Member of Technical Staff). After retiring from the company, he formed his own consulting firm, DVH Associates in 1996, where he continued to do the work he loved into his mid-seventies.
Dave had a true "joie de vivre" and could light up a room with his huge smile and loud laughter. He loved to be active and enjoyed tennis, golf, billiards, camping, canoeing and he especially loved body surfing at the beach. He had a real love of music and enjoyed singing and playing guitar. Another great love in his life was food - whether it was taking cooking classes and trying new recipes, preparing a feast for the family or enjoying a great meal in a restaurant. He also loved gardening and landscaping.
What Dave cherished most was family and church. He adored his children and was very involved with their upbringing from the time they were born to adulthood. He thoroughly loved being a Grandpa and enjoyed watching his grandkids' sporting events. With Marie, his wife and soulmate, they enjoyed doing everything together including dancing, playing bridge, going on adventures, and traveling around the world.
Dave was an active member at Luther Memorial Church since 1980 where he served on various boards and committees. He also served as a tutor for Aslan and was involved with the Red Bank Crop Walk for the last 38 years.
He is survived by Marie, his loving wife of 53 years, his son Derek, Tinton Falls, his daughter Vanessa and her husband Dave Godshalk of Herndon, VA, and his cherished grandchildren, Connor and Cadence. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Tillie Bowen, sisters Christina (Jim) Bergenholtz and Judy (Fabio) D'Este and cousins, brother-and-sister in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
Given the health risks of travel and large gatherings posed by COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Dave's memory to Red Bank Crop Walk, PO Box 8022, Red Bank, NJ 07701 or online at www.redbankcropwalk.com
(Team Luther Memorial). For condolences and a longer write-up, please visit David's memorial page available on John E. Day Funeral Home's website available at https://www.fhwebhosting.com/xch/tributes/David-Helsing
.