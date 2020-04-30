|
|
David Howard Jost
Brick, formerly of Manasquan - David Howard Jost, 51, of Brick, passed away on April 27, 2020. Dave was born in Neptune, New Jersey on March 31, 1969. He lived most of his life in Manasquan, New Jersey. He graduated from Manasquan High School, and received his Bachelor's degree from Rowan University. Dave was a team member at the area ShopRite for many years. Dave was taken from us far too soon. We will remember and miss him most for his enduring love and support for his family and friends, his selflessness, kindness and generosity, his readiness to help others, and his quiet sense of humor. Dave had a deep love for music, movies, and sports. He would have been the ringer on any trivia team. Although his teams had their ups and downs, Dave never failed to field a fantasy baseball and football team (or five) every season since the time when fantasy sports were tallied by hand. Sports played a big part in his life, and he was a lifelong Yankees and Giants fan. Dave followed his teams' players, records and stats closely, and spent many happy hours talking sports with others, providing his analysis of their play and season's fortunes. Dave was always up for anything, if it meant spending time with people he loved.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Marilyn and Howard Jost. He is survived by his brother Dan Jost and sister-in-law Shannon, many cousins, and a wide-ranging group of friends, including some whose tremendous friendship and support has spanned decades. We appreciate and share our deepest sympathies with all who have loved and supported Dave over the years.
We miss you Dave. We love you, and we will always hold you in our hearts.
In memory of Dave, please consider a donation to the Manasquan Food Pantry (ManasquanFoodPantry.org) or a . Neary Quinn Funeral Home in Manasquan is in charge of arrangements. For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020